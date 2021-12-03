Pay revision in 10 days: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday assured the government employees that pay revision will be announced in 10 days. He gave the assurance when some employees flashed placards in Tirupati while he was interacting with people during his visit to areas affected by recent heavy rains and floods.

The Chief Minister noticed the placards and called the employees to talk to them. The employees requested him to announce the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report. He told them that the PRC process has been completed and that announcement will be made in 10 days. The employees of JAC welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the secretariat-level consultation committee of AP Civil Services Joint Staff Council discussed with employees' association leaders on PRC at the Secretariat on Friday and received representations from them.

Government chief advisor Ajay Kallam, special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary (Services and HR) GAD Sasi Bhushan Kumar, Finance department secretary KVV Satyanarayana, Government advisor (Employees services) P Chandrasekhara Reddy participated.

However, the meeting left the JAC leaders unhappy. Talking to media AP JAC president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said they submitted a memorandum with 71 demands. He stated that the secretaries committee meeting on PRC is nothing but dodging the issue.

He said that they are going to implement their action plan of agitation. They also expressed their unhappiness over the refusal of the official committee to make PRC recommendations public.

The talks were being held on various issues, including the PRC, payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme (CCS), regularisation of contract employees, salary hike for outsourcing employees, and appointments on compassionate grounds. The associations said the government owed at least Rs 1,600 crore to employees in the form of provident fund, general life insurance, leave encashment and other benefits.

As per the programme submitted to the government, employees would attend work sporting black badges from December 7 to 9 in all offices, and hold lunch hour demonstrations on December 10. Protest rallies in all talukas and revenue divisions on December 13. Dharnas on December 16 in all district headquarters followed by regional conferences of employees at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Eluru from December 27 to January 1.