Payyavula assumes office legislative affairs ministers

Vijayawada : Payyavula Keshav assumed office as minister for legislative affairs at his chamber in Assembly on Wednesday. He signed the files for conducting Assembly session on June 21 and 22.

Later, the minister paid homage to NTR’s portrait and wished that the Assembly session would witness healthy discussions on varied issues. He said that the TDP-led alliance will provide transparent and responsible governance in the state.

Keshav wished that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should attend Assembly session and participate in discussions on different issues.

Meanwhile, Keshav said to have called up TDP senior MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and requested him to act as pro tem Speaker, for which Chowdary agreed.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer is going to administer oath of office to pro tem Speaker Chowdary on Thursday.