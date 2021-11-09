Payyavula Keshav urges APERC chairman not to burden people with electricity chargers

The Andhra Pradesh Public Accounts Committee chairman Payyavula Keshav questioned the Andhra Pradesh government as to why it is purchasing electricity at a higher price while it is available at a lower price. He later spoke to the media after meeting the APERC chairman at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad and expressed doubts over the power contracts before the chairman. He asserted that he had asked the chairman to ensure that there is no burden on the consumer.

Payyavala said he was aware of the solar power deal and opined that there was nothing wrong with buying electricity for farmers. He said he had brought the power purchase process to the attention of the commission. He said that the Andhra Pradesh government would not consider it.

Payyavala said the APERC chairman assured that he would look into the matter see that there would be no burden on the customers.