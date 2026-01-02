Payyavula offers special prayers at Kasapuram temple

Anantapur: On the occasion of the New Year, finance minister Pyyavula Keshav offered special prayers at the renowned Sri Nettikanti Anjaneyaswamy temple at Kasapuram in Guntakal mandal on Thursday morning.

The minister, accompanied by his family members, participated in traditional rituals and special poojas conducted by temple priests amid devotional fervour. He prayed for the well-being of the people of Andhra Pradesh, peace, prosperity and overall development of the State in the coming year.

Following the darshan, Keshav interacted briefly with devotees and temple authorities. He expressed hope that the New Year would bring renewed strength, unity and progress to society. The minister also sought divine blessings for the successful implementation of welfare and development programmes initiated by the State government.

Sri Nettikanti Anjaneyaswamy temple at Kasapuram is one of the most revered pilgrimage centres in the Rayalaseema region, drawing thousands of devotees throughout the year, especially during festivals and auspicious occasions such as the New Year.