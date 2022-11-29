PB Siddhartha College wins 'CYNOSURE 4.0' Championship

Vijayawada (NTR District): The student teams of Parvataneni Brahmayya Siddhartha Arts and Science College participated in various competitions in the 'CYNOSURE 4.0' held at KL University at Tadepalli in Guntur district and bagged the overall championship on Monday.

Around 40 students from PB Siddhartha College participated in technical and non-technical events and showed their talent in stock market, mock parliament, corporate quiz and balloon blast events. They showed their talent in all three technical and one non-technical event and won the overall championship.

On this occasion, College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Director Vemuri Baburao and Dean Rajesh Jampala felicitated the winners at a meeting conducted in the college on Monday. College commerce department in-charge Kona Narayana Rao said that their students are excelling in the fields of service and culture along with their studies.