PCCM of ECoR reviews developmental works in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Principal chief commercial manager (PCCM) of East Coast Railway Rita Raj on Thursday held a comprehensive review meeting with Waltair officials, visiting Visakhapatnam.

After taking charge as the PCCM of ECoR, it’s Rita Raj’s maiden visit to the division.

The review meeting was organised with Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra along with senior commercial officials of the division and covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing developmental activities, passenger amenities, non-fare revenue (NFR) projects, and other commercial initiatives, as well as future plans. K Saandeep, senior divisional commercial manager, presented an overview of the division’s performance in key commercial areas.

Responding to it, Rita Raj appreciated the division for its notable achievements, particularly in the execution and growth of non-fare revenue projects.

Following the meeting, the PCCM conducted an inspection of Visakhapatnam railway station, reviewing passenger amenities, commercial facilities, etc. She was accompanied by senior commercial officials for the inspection.