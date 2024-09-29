‘Peace rally’ in Srikakulam on Oct 2

Srikakulam : Representatives of various unions said that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation. They gathered in front of the Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Srikakulam to release pamphlets about an upcoming “peace rally” in Visakhapatnam on October 2nd to protest the privatisation of VSP.

During the event, leaders of different organisations, including the Human Rights Forum (HRF), Kulavivaksha Nirmulana Samithi, National Backward Classes Welfare Association (NBCWA), and Maala Mahanadu emphasised that VSP is a crucial industry in the North coastal AP region, providing employment to thousands of people.

They stated that the proposal for privatisation is illegal and against the interests of the people and workers. They urged everyone to participate in the “peace rally” on October 2nd in Visakhapatnam to support for protecting VSP from privatisation. Leaders from various organisations, including Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham, APCLC, and SFI, also attended the event.