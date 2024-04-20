Peddireddi continues tirade against former CM Kiran

Tirupati : The ongoing political tussle during the electioneering has been leading to allegations and counter allegations between the arch rivals, minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and former chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy. Ramachandra Reddy is contesting again from Punganur Assembly constituency on YSRCP ticket while Kiran is from Rajampet Lok Sabha as BJP-TDP-Jana Sena candidate.

Though they both were in the Congress Party before the bifurcation of the state, they never maintained good relations. After Kiran became CM of the combined state of AP, he did not include Ramachandra Reddy in his Cabinet. Subsequently, Ramachandra Reddy joined YSRCP while Kiran was away from politics for almost 10 years till he joined BJP last year.

In these elections, Kiran is contesting against the sitting YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy, son of Ramachandra Reddy. With this, their rivalry came to the fore once again.

After Ramachandra Reddy alleged that Kiran touched the feet of former Union minister P Chidambaram to become the CM, Kiran refuted the allegation saying that he has no need. He said that in fact Ramachandra Reddy touched his feet when he was MLA seeking his support to become the DCC president.



Against this backdrop, Ramachandra Reddy continued his tirade against Kiran at a meeting of Arya Vysyas in Punganur on Friday saying Kiran was lying that he touched his feet. “I never even touched the feet of Sonia. Kiran had close relations with YS Rajasekhar Reddy till he died. After his death, he backstabbed that family and sent YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail for 16 months,” he said.



He added that when Puttaparthi Sathya Sai Baba died, his body was kept there for 10 days saying that he was alive and for looting his wealth.

Having served as CM from Congress Party, he should be ashamed of contesting as BJP candidate. People should teach him a lesson in such a way that he has to forfeit his deposit also by electing Midhun Reddy with a huge majority.