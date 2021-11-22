Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy responds to withdrawal of three capital bill, says it is not yet over

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy responded to the withdrawal of the Three Capitals Bill. He told the media that the situation may be due to legal issues. He said he was not at the cabinet meeting and full details are not known. "We will abide by whatever decision the government takes, however, it is not yet over," the minister said. Minister Peddireddy said that the capital movement is being carried out by paid artists.



Meanwhile, Minister Kodali Nani responded to the same issue and said that some have went to court and created obstacles. He said the Amaravati issue was discussed in the AP Cabinet and said the cabinet decision would be explained in the assembly.



It is known that the AP government has taken a key decision on the three capitals issue. The Advocate General told the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the three capitals bill was being withdrawn. He opined that full details on the three capitals will be revealed in the assembly. The AG told the court that CM YS Jagan would officially announce in the assembly shortly.