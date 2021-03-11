Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy shows kind gesture, helps accident victim in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed his generosity. The minister, who was on a tour of his own district, stood by the man in a life-threatening condition.

Going into details, an unidentified vehicle collided a man named Subbaiah who is walking on Nizampeta in Somala mandal of Chittoor district. Subbaiah fell on the road with serious injuries.

At the same time the convoy of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was moving on the same route. Minister Peddireddy noticed a Subbaiah lying on the road and stopped his vehicle.

A man with serious injuries on the road was served water and with the help of police and locals, the victim was shifted to Somala Government hospital in a special vehicle.

The injured Subbaiah is now being treated at a hospital. Locals laud Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for noticing the injured and rushing him to the hospital quickly.