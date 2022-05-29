Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy slams Naidu, asks to show development in TDP regime

Andhra Pradesh Power Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has challenged TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to show the development tool place in the state from 2014 to 2019 when the TDP was in power. He reminded that people were not in a position to believe Chandrababu's lies and that people had already sent Chandrababu home. Minister Peddireddy criticized Chandrababu for making BC ministers a dummy.



The Minister lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving highest priority to SC, ST, BC and minorities. He said that committees had been set up and examined the situation before the elections and opined that the social revolution had taken place in AP after YS Jagan became the Chief Minister.

Peddireddy said that nowhere in the country the backward classes had been given the posts and is only possible with the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said there was an unprecedented response to the bus yatra and made it clear that it is not a competition for TDP Mahanadu. He advised Naidu to stop filthy politics.