Pejawara seer offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Sri Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Pejavara Mutt, Udupi, Karnataka offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Tuesday.

He was accorded traditional welcome amidst the chanting of Veda mantras. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal welcomed the 32nd pontiff of Pejavara Peetham.

Temple Dy EO Harindranath, Board Member DP Anantha, OSD Seshadri, Bokkasam clerk Gururaja Rao and others were present.