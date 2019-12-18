Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pejawara seer offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Pejawara seer offers prayers at Tirumala temple
Highlights

Sri Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Pejavara Mutt, Udupi, Karnataka offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here...

Tirumala: Sri Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Pejavara Mutt, Udupi, Karnataka offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Tuesday.

He was accorded traditional welcome amidst the chanting of Veda mantras. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal welcomed the 32nd pontiff of Pejavara Peetham.

Temple Dy EO Harindranath, Board Member DP Anantha, OSD Seshadri, Bokkasam clerk Gururaja Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top