Pelican of Kolleru declared wetland ambassador 

Amaravati: The famed pelican of Kolleru, a much-loved visitor to one of the largest freshwater lakes in the country in Andhra Pradesh, is now a proud wetland ambassador. The bird has been declared thus by the government, according to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N Prateep Kumar.

Releasing a poster on the spot-billed pelican on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme here on Wednesday, he stressed on the need for protecting Kolleru which was declared as Ramsar wetland in 2002. He said half of the Kolleru region being considered as wetland and remaining half as reserved forest sheltering various kinds of global birds.

The Chief Conservator said that 40 per cent of crane type of birds around the world were present in the Kolleru region. He said that to protect wetlands, Wetland Mitras were appointed. He said many awareness programmes are being organized to protect the birds and wetlands.

Kolleru and its pelicans are quite endearing to the bird lovers of the State. An annual Pelican Festival is hosted at the Atapaka Bird Sanctuary. This is also known as 'Pakshula Pandaga' and is held on Krishna -West Godavari districts border. More than 5,000 spot-billed pelicans, also known as grey-headed Pelicans, visit the lake, roost, breed and fly with their young ones during the winter season. Besides these, hundreds of painted storks and other bird species will nest in all seasons. Tourists throng the lake during the season and are mesmerised at the sight of the majestic birds.

Kolleru itself might get a boost with the decision and reports suggest that authorities are planning to showcase pelican in a big way henceforth to attract more of tourist. The lake and its surroundings could also witness a tourism infrastructure boost following the decision.