  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pemmasani promises to solve drinking water issue

Pemmasani promises to solve drinking water issue
x
Highlights

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has assured residents that he will address drinking water and other issues in Guntur city within the next six months.

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has assured residents that he will address drinking water and other issues in Guntur city within the next six months.

On Sunday, he and MLA B Ramanjaneyulu laid the foundation stone for various d evelopment projects worth Rs 77.29 crore in the 46th and 47th divisions of Gorantla, Guntur city.

The projects include the construction of CC roads and CC drains. Dr. Chandrasekhar stated that the Guntur Municipal Corporation has sanctioned Rs 77.29 crore for these works. He promised that the coalition government is committed to resolving all local problems.

Lidcap chairman Pilli Manikyala Rao, JSP district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, Prathipadu JSP in-charge Korrapti Nageswara Rao, deputy mayor Sk Sajeela, corporator Nukavarapu Balaji, Vemulapalli Sriram were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick