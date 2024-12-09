Pemmasani promises to solve drinking water issue

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has assured residents that he will address drinking water and other issues in Guntur city within the next six months.

On Sunday, he and MLA B Ramanjaneyulu laid the foundation stone for various d evelopment projects worth Rs 77.29 crore in the 46th and 47th divisions of Gorantla, Guntur city.

The projects include the construction of CC roads and CC drains. Dr. Chandrasekhar stated that the Guntur Municipal Corporation has sanctioned Rs 77.29 crore for these works. He promised that the coalition government is committed to resolving all local problems.

Lidcap chairman Pilli Manikyala Rao, JSP district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, Prathipadu JSP in-charge Korrapti Nageswara Rao, deputy mayor Sk Sajeela, corporator Nukavarapu Balaji, Vemulapalli Sriram were present.