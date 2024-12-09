Live
- Efforts on to improve infra at police stations: HM
- Top priority to housing for poor, says Parthasarathy
- CM releases ‘Mana Badi’ school magazine
- 2-day nationwide Smart India Hackathon to begin on Dec 11
- TTD Addl EO inspects laddu counters
- Villages to shine with new infra facilities for Sankranthi
- Road accident claims 3 lives
- Officials warned over failure to meet housing targets
- Blankets distributed to homeless by NGO
- Pemmasani promises to solve drinking water issue
Just In
Pemmasani promises to solve drinking water issue
Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has assured residents that he will address drinking water and other issues in Guntur city within the next six months.
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has assured residents that he will address drinking water and other issues in Guntur city within the next six months.
On Sunday, he and MLA B Ramanjaneyulu laid the foundation stone for various d evelopment projects worth Rs 77.29 crore in the 46th and 47th divisions of Gorantla, Guntur city.
The projects include the construction of CC roads and CC drains. Dr. Chandrasekhar stated that the Guntur Municipal Corporation has sanctioned Rs 77.29 crore for these works. He promised that the coalition government is committed to resolving all local problems.
Lidcap chairman Pilli Manikyala Rao, JSP district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, Prathipadu JSP in-charge Korrapti Nageswara Rao, deputy mayor Sk Sajeela, corporator Nukavarapu Balaji, Vemulapalli Sriram were present.