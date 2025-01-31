  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pemmasani promises to solve problems of ISMA

Pemmasani promises to solve problems of ISMA
x
Highlights

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister...

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh and himself are ready to solve the problems of the Independent School Management Association.

He addressed a meeting of Independent School Management Association (ISMA) held here on Thursday, on the occasion of its 4th anniversary. He urged the school managements to provide all necessary infrastructures in the schools. He suggested association leaders explain the education system and all the details to the parents.

Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar was also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick