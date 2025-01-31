Pemmasani promises to solve problems of ISMA

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh and himself are ready to solve the problems of the Independent School Management Association.

He addressed a meeting of Independent School Management Association (ISMA) held here on Thursday, on the occasion of its 4th anniversary. He urged the school managements to provide all necessary infrastructures in the schools. He suggested association leaders explain the education system and all the details to the parents.

Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar was also present.