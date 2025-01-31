Live
- Srikakulam: 15 commercial buildings found unsafe
- Tribal varsity phase-1 works to be completed by April
- Students advised to focus on environmental restoration
- Chandrababu to Visit Penugonda for Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari Commemoration
- Water man calls for concerted efforts to overcome marine pollution
- Port sets a new record in manganese ore handling
- It’s time to take Etikoppaka toys to a global level
- Review of reintroduction of vehicle towing in Bengaluru
- Promised textile parks remain non-operational, weavers face economic crisis
- Harish sore over State PG medical quota loss
Just In
Pemmasani promises to solve problems of ISMA
Highlights
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister...
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh and himself are ready to solve the problems of the Independent School Management Association.
He addressed a meeting of Independent School Management Association (ISMA) held here on Thursday, on the occasion of its 4th anniversary. He urged the school managements to provide all necessary infrastructures in the schools. He suggested association leaders explain the education system and all the details to the parents.
Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar was also present.
Next Story