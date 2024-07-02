Pensioners become emotional with CM

Vijayawada: The NTR Bharosa, pension distribution scheme that was launched on Monday on a mega scale by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers and MLAs across the state, witnessed some interesting moments.

While some beneficiaries turned emotional as they got money on the first day of the month at their doorstep without having to pay any commission, some of those who participated in the interaction with the CM asked him why he was not able to state by when the Polavaram project would be ready.

Naidu then explained in detail about the status of the project, how it had been neglected by the previous government and the technical aspects of how the diaphragm wall and cofferdam suffered serious damages. He said even the Central Water Commission experts were not sure on what to do next and hence a team of experts from USA and Canada have come and further action would be decided based on the reports they submit. He said once the decision was taken the details would be made public.