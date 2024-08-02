  • Menu
Pensions disbursed in Central constituency

TDP leader N Sambasiva Rao and ward secretariat staff distributing pensions in the Central constituency in Vijayawada on Thursday
TDP leader N Sambasiva Rao and ward secretariat staff distributing pensions in the Central constituency in Vijayawada on Thursday

NTR Bharosa pensions were distributed to the beneficiaries in the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency limits and other parts of the city on Thursday.

The ward secretariat staff visited the houses of the beneficiaries and handed over the pension of Rs 4,000 to the senior citizens. Physically challenged persons received a pension of Rs 6,000 and dialysis patients Rs 10,000. In the Central constituency, pensions were distributed in 21 municipal

divisions. Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, constituency coordinator Navaneetam Sambasiva Rao and others joined the pension distribution programme.

X