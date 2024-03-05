Penukonda TDP candidate thanks cadre for making Naidu's meeting successful

Savithamma, MLA candidate for Penukonda Constituency from Telugu Desam Janasena Party, expressed her gratitude to party leaders for the success of the recent public meeting of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. In a press conference held at the Sri Sathyasai District Penukonda Constituency Telugu Desam Party office in Penukonda town, Savithamma urged party members to make the upcoming Sankharava Sabha successful.

She specifically mentioned the presence of TDP National General Secretary Srinaralokesh at the Sankharava Sabha scheduled for Thursday, the 7th of this month at 3 pm. She called on Telugu Desam Janasena Party leaders and activists to actively participate and contribute to the success of the event. Savithamma emphasized the importance of continuing the momentum of the movement and working together towards a successful outcome for the party.







