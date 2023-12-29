Live
Penukonda TDP incharge releases book on failures of YSRCP
Highlights
Penukonda Constituency Telugu Desam Party President Penukonda Constituency Incharge BK Parthasarathy who released a book titled "85% Fail in Implementation of Navaratna + Manifesto + Jagan Reddy Padayatra Promises - Navaratna has been implemented" on CM Jagan's failure in implementation of election promises at TDP office in Penukonda Constituency.
Parthasarathy along with leaders of Telugu Desam Party and Janasena Party participated in this program
