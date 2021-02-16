People aged above 50 reluctant to take vaccine: Collector

Vijayawada: District Collector Md Imtiaz on Monday said that about 10,000 Covid frontline workers are ready to take the vaccination shots in Krishna district and so far, vaccination was given to 31,000 frontline workers.

He participated in the videoconference conducted by chief secretary Adityanath Das on Covid vaccination programme in the State. The Collector said people over 50 years of age are not coming forward to take the vaccination and the district administration is trying to convince them to take the shots.

He said the vaccination programme is monitored through the control room in the district and one nodal officer was appointed to monitor the vaccination in the district. He said at the age of 55 he had taken vaccination and been trying to explain the people on the importance of taking Covid vaccine.