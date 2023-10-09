People know case against Naidu is illegal: MLA Gadde

Vijayawada: Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao has said that the people of the State had acknowledged that the case registered against TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu was illegal, and all the Telugu people condemning this illegal arrest.

Opposing the illegal detention of Naidu, TDP cadre staged a protest at party district office here on Sunday. Participating in this protest, MLA Gadde stated that the people of the State had already understood that the arrest of Naidu was illegitimate. He informed that the road works of Amaravathi Inner Ring Road didn’t undertaken and not an acre of land was acquired for inner ring road during the TDP regime.

However, the YSRCP government had registered cases, alleging that there was corruption of over Rs 2,000 crore in this ring road, he added. Similarly, the Skill development cases too would come under that category, he informed. He said that the TDP supremo was not asking for bail, but Naidu predominantly was praying the Supreme Court for quashing those cases as they were illegal.

MLA Rammohan Rao further pointed out that the AP CID earlier stated that there was a scam of Rs 3,000 crore in Skill development, later the CID told there has been a scam of Rs 300 crore. At present the CID said that there was Rs 27 crore corruption had taken place, and in near future, the CID would tell that there is no corruption in the Skill development, he said. He said that the TDP would organise a door-to-door campaign to tell about the injustice, which was done to Naidu and added that they would also distribute pamphlets regarding this issue to the public.

TDP Vijayawada Municipal Corporation corporators Jasti Sambasiva Rao, Mummaneni Prasad, Devineni Aparna, Chennupati Gandhi, Patamata Sathish Chandra, Koneru Rajesh, Vemula Durga Rao and others participated in this protest.