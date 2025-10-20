Live
People lauds govt Qazi for his services
Guntakal: A Nikah ceremony was solemnly held in Old New Cheruvu village under Guntakallu mandal of Anantapur district. The Nikah ceremony was conducted under the guidance of Govt Qazi Syed Abdul Razak Pir Qadiri according to Islamic customs. On this occasion, a large number of village elders, relatives and religious leaders participated and gave blessings to the bride and groom. Later, Anna, the daughter-in-law, said — “Government Qazi Syed Abdul Razak Pir Qadiri personally attended and conducted the Nikah ceremony brought great joy to our family. We sincerely thank the Qazi who always attends and blesses any function whenever called,” he said.
