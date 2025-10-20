  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

People lauds govt Qazi for his services

People lauds govt Qazi for his services
x
Highlights

Guntakal: A Nikah ceremony was solemnly held in Old New Cheruvu village under Guntakallu mandal of Anantapur district. The Nikah ceremony was...

Guntakal: A Nikah ceremony was solemnly held in Old New Cheruvu village under Guntakallu mandal of Anantapur district. The Nikah ceremony was conducted under the guidance of Govt Qazi Syed Abdul Razak Pir Qadiri according to Islamic customs. On this occasion, a large number of village elders, relatives and religious leaders participated and gave blessings to the bride and groom. Later, Anna, the daughter-in-law, said — “Government Qazi Syed Abdul Razak Pir Qadiri personally attended and conducted the Nikah ceremony brought great joy to our family. We sincerely thank the Qazi who always attends and blesses any function whenever called,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick