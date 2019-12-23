People need Jobs and Industries not High Court, says Former Minister Akhila Priya

Former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya has said that it is not right for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to leave Kurnool by just setting up the High Court instead should create jobs. Speaking at a press conference, She asked the government whether it provides water, industry, jobs to Rayalaseema people.

Akhila Priya demanded the completion of the p Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanti irrigation projects. She claims that the TDP government has completed the construction of 23 projects within 5 years.

She challenged the YSRCP government to complete 46 projects. Recalling the launch of solar wind power plants in Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa districts, she claims that TDP has invested Rs. 44000 crore. "The current government has to invest in double in Rayalaseema confined districts, " Akhila asserted. She also said that the YSRCP should compete with the past TDP government and develop the state rather than unnecessarily creating hurdles in the state.

It is a known fact the Jagan has made the key comments on the setting up of a High Court in Kurnool. The GN Rao committee also recommended the same.