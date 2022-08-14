People never forget Nehru's sacrifices: Subbarami Reddy

Tirupati: Congress senior leader and former minister Tikkavarapu Subbarami Reddy said that the Congress leadership has always made sacrifices for unity and integrity of the country.

Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Congress organised a massive rally which started from Mahati Auditorium and culminated in a public meeting held at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Saturday.

The rally was led by former minister and Congress Working Committee special invitee Chinta Mohan, former minister Subbarami Reddy and AICC secretary CD Meyappan. Women also joined the rally in big numbers and raised slogans in favour of Congress and national leaders including Gandhi and Nehru. In a meeting held at Ambedkar Bhavan, Subbarami Reddy said people of the country never forget Nehru's family member sacrifices and hailed the efforts of Dr Chinta Mohan for the development of party in Tirupati.

Chinta Mohan said Dalits in the state were highly connected with freedom as Gandhi after returning from South Africa started his fight against untouchability which was highly prevalent in the society at that time. Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mohan said Modi has been favouring lakhs of crores to the Corporate sector while Jagan cancelled about 80 lakh scholarships to poor students.

AICC secretary Meyyappan and Bollu Kishan said people want change in dispensation both in the Centre and state.

Leaders Ravi, Srinivasulu Reddy, Bhaskar, Rajendra Naidu, Yarlapalli Gopi and Puthalapattu Prabhakar were present.