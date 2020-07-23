People of age 60 to remain in Home Quarantine for a month in AP amid rising coronavirus cases

As the Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has taken a key decision of advising people over the age of 60 and with a disease like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, HIV and chronic patients not to leave their homes.

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that they would remain in the quarantine for another month. The government has taken the decision as it would yield to the dreadful virus easily. The state government has advised the family members to take care of them as they are also in the high-risk category.

However, it is reported that some people are using HydroxyChloroquine tablets; the government says that they should not be used without a doctor's prescription. Meanwhile, the state has registered 6045 persons in Andhra Pradesh have been tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday taking the tally to 64,713.

On the other hand, the dreadful virus is not only taking the toll on the common people but also on politicians where MLA Ambati Rambabu tested positive for coronavirus and the MP Vijayasai Reddy has been self quarantined as a mark of caution.