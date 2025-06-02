People of AP gave a right verdict last June 4

Visakhapatnam: Vizianagaram Lok Sabha member Kalisetti Appala Naidu said that the people of Andhra Pradesh gave a befitting verdict on June 4 last year to free the state from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the MP mentioned that June 4 is being declared as the day of liberation from Jagan Reddy’s anarchic rule and not Vennupotu Dinam as presented by the YSRCP.

Appala Naidu said that the recently held Mahanadu reflected a resounding success of the NDA’s rule in Andhra Pradesh for the past year and how people willingly accepted it.

Further, the MP pointed out that the YSR Congress Party’s observance of ‘Vennupotu Dinam’ on June 4 is shameful. He opined that the YSRCP leaders have no respect for the people’s verdict given through the general elections. “On June 4, people of AP will celebrate freedom from Jagan’s rule and not Vennupotu Dinam,” he stated.

The MP alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘psychotic mindset’ is still in action. Announcing June 4 as the day of ‘Vennupotu Dinam’ shows his true personality.

Further, Appala Naidu asked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether the promises made to his mother, sister and the people of AP were met.

He pointed out that former MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who was the key leader of the YSRCP, was expelled from the party.

Visakhapatnam parliament general secretary Polamarasetti Srinivasa Rao and Telugu Youth state vice president Tammineni Mohan participated in the meeting.