People of AP supported Modi, says Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari said that the people of Andhra Pradesh cast their votes for the NDA alliance in support of the good governance provided by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “The NDA alliance recognises the aspirations of people. The people of AP have blessed Modi’s rule in support of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat,” she said. She presided over the BJP state executive meeting held at a hotel here on Monday.

Launching a scathing attack on ‘destructive’ rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said people have not forgotten the destruction and oppression carried out by the YSRCP government in the last five years and taught Jagan a lesson. “The Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule in the last five years reminded of Emergency days of 1975 in the country. EC has done an excellent job in conducting elections effectively. Some political parties who cannot accept their defeat soberly are making inappropriate accusations against EC and EVMs,” she observed.

Union information minister L Murugan in his speech said that 15 crore tap connections and 30 km of road construction every day are proof of the Central government’s performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Ambedkar’s contribution by according Bharat Ratna to him and is developing five places associated with his life as Panchatirth.

He said it is ridiculous that Congress, which imposed Emergency for 21 months, is talking about the sanctity of Constitution. Murugan thanked the NDA partners N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for leading the alliance to a great victory in the state.

He said through the NDA double engine government, the development in AP will be faster from now on.

Purandeswari felicitated BJP MPs, MLAs and leaders who helped the party win. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said that the INDI alliance was a total failure.