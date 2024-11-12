People told to consume natural farming products

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha gave a call to the people to protect their health by consuming natural farming products. He inaugurated the stall of natural farming products, organised by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), at the Collectorate on Monday and inspected food products and vegetables.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the State government is giving prominence for the implementation of natural farming, informing that natural farming is being taken up in 18,000 acres in 141 villages in the district, without using chemicals and pesticides. The government is encouraging to promote ATM model so that farmers can get money round the year, he added.

Stating that farmers can do natural farming even in 20 cents of land, Ranjith said they can cultivate vegetables and leafy greens round the year. 500 ATM models are being cultivated in the district. With the usage of pesticides and chemicals, soil will lose its fertility will become useless for cultivation, he added.

Hence, he suggested all to consume products produced through natural farming for their health and also to provide healthy natural resources without harming the environment. He also added that natural farming produces have a great demand in the market.

The Collector ordered agriculture department officials to create awareness among farmers about natural farming. The officials were also directed to grow nutri-gardens in hostels, schools and Anganwadi centers.

District agriculture officer PL Varalakshmi, RySS DPM Chandrasekhar and others participated.