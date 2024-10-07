People told to use LHMS

Nellore: Police have urged people, who are going to their native places during Dasara holidays, to use Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) to protect their house from burglary.

In a press note released on Sunday, SP Krishnakanth warned that there is probability of burglaries happening in the holidays in the absence of inmates. As part of the initiative to prevent robberies, police department made LHMS available at free of cost. The SP has detailed that people can utilise this facility by downloading the App or can directly contact the police department on phone numbers 9440796383 and 9392903413.

He explained that police will monitor the houses that are using this App round-the-clock by fixing the instrument connected to command control room. At the same time, he suggested the people not to keep jewellery and other valuables when they lock their houses. He also advised them to keep at least one light on in any one of the rooms, indicating that there are people in the house.

The SP urged people to inform police whenever they notice new persons moving suspiciously in their locality.