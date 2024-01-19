People told to wear masks to prevent Covid

Srikakulam: Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) district chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao said wearing mask should become a habit to everyone to beat Covid. The IRCS and various other NGOs distributed masks to people in busy localities in Srikakulam city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the IRCS chairman explained that wearing of mask should be part of our normal life to prevent spread of Covid. In the wake of Covid new variant, all the people should follow Covid protocols to avoid health consequences and also to save lives, he said.

He further said that the IRCS set a target of distributing one lakh masks to the people to prevent the spread of Covid. Noted social activists Manthri Venkata Swamy, NavaJeevan and representatives of various organisations attended.