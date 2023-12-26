People unhappy over unsolved issues in Pithapuram

Rajamahendravaram: Discontent among the people of Pithapuram Assembly constituency, which is one of the seven Assembly segments of Kakinada district and Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency, seems to be growing due to a few major issues.

These issues include failure of the government to take Eluru modernisation and Pithapuram branch canal (PBC) maintenance works. Due to the poor management of PBC from Samarlakota to Tuni, floods in Gollaprolu mandal are affecting the crops.

Sea erosion is another major problem in Uppada of Kothapalli mandal. It was criticised that construction of retaining walls and comprehensive protection measures, though promised, were not taken up. The identified beneficiaries of 15 villages, to whom the YSRCP government had promised house sites, are angry since these lands are in low lying areas. Another point making them irate is that they weren’t given pattas even for these lands.

The Rs 40 crore announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for Pithapuram and Gollaprolu was not yet released, which is making the locals furious.

One should agree that Pithapuram has beautiful beach, Pada Gaya, Datta Mukti Peetham, Umar Alisha Peetham and famous for country onions, Uppada silk sarees and perfume making.

YSRCP leader Pendem Dorababu is the current MLA after winning 2019 elections. Speculations are rife that he may be either shifted to another constituency or may be dropped.

The constituency has 2,29,591 voters. Kapus constitute more than half of the total population followed by Yadava, Velama, Settibalija, Cheneta, BCs and SCs.

A total of 16 elections, including one by-election, were held from 1952 to 2019. Pithapuram constituency stands as an example of a unique public opinion. The constituency was represented by CPI, Congress, Telugu Desam and Praja Rajyam party in the past. Almost all the parties and two independents had tasted victory in this constituency.