People urged to acquire financial literacy

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari and other officials on Monday released posters relating to Financial Literacy Week at a programme held at AS Sankaran Hall at the Collectorate here. Following the directions of the Reserve Bank of India, they made arrangements to conduct financial literacy week celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Venugopal Reddy said that on the occasion of Financial Literacy Week celebrations, awareness will be created on financial services to the people through special camps. Underlining the importance of savings, which will save people from financial problems, he urged people to take loans when it was absolutely necessary and up to requirement. He stressed on the need to know full details and conditions for sanctioning of loans and giving surety. The Collector suggested people never share OTP, CVV, password, bank account details with anybody to avoid digital cheating.

District Revenue Officer K Chandrasekhara Rao, Special Deputy Collector M Sivarami Reddy, DRDA project director Hariharanath and others were present on the occasion.