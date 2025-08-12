People urged to embrace ‘Foster Care’

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi and joint collector S Chinna Ramudu on Monday unveiled posters promoting the ‘Foster Care’ programme, an initiative aimed at providing a temporary family environment for orphaned or neglected children. The event, held at the District Collectorate, stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring every child has the right to grow up in a loving and secure family. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Prasanthi said that the foster care programme is designed to provide love, affection, and security to children aged between 6 and 18, who have been separated from their parents for various reasons.

Under the programme, individuals or couples can take a child into their home for two years. She added that after the two years, foster parents would also have the option of permanent adoption. The collector clarified that there is no fee to become a foster parent. She said that under the ‘Mission Vatsalya’ scheme, the Central and State governments would provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to the foster parents, with a 60:40 contribution ratio. Prasanthi appealed to childless couples and compassionate individuals to open their homes and hearts to these children, bringing new hope and light into their lives.

She expressed confidence that the public would come forward to become foster parents and make a significant, positive change in the lives of orphaned children.

T Sridevi, Project Director of the Department of Women’s Development and Child Welfare, East Godavari, provided details for interested individuals.

She said that full details about the scheme can be found on the website www.cara.wcd.gov.in. For more information, the District Child Protection Unit can be contacted at 8330969889, and the Department of Women’s Development and Child Welfare at 93980 55826.

DRO T Sitarama Murthy, DSP Bhavya Kishore, CPO L Appalakonda, Special Deputy Collector Bhagyalakshmi, DLDVOs P Veena Devi, A Sleeva Reddy, and other officials were also present at the event.