  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

People urged to make use of govt schemes

District Collector P Arun Babu at the inaugural meeting of Ambedkar Bhavan in Hindupur on Saturday
x
Highlights

District Collector P Arun Babu has called upon the people to make good use off government schemes.

Hindupur (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu has called upon the people to make good use off government schemes. After inaugurating Ambedkar Bhavan here on Saturday, he said that Social Welfare department gave Rs 2 crore funds for the completion of the building. The Collector assured of doing his best for providing additional facilities to the Ambedkar Bhavan. He said that all under-privileged sections can use the facility for community and family functions etc at a very affordable cost.

Municipal chairperson Indraja said that Dr BR Ambedkar is an example of the heights that one will reach, if they pursue education.

Penukonda Sub-Collector K Kathik and other officials participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X