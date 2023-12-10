Live
Just In
People urged to make use of govt schemes
Highlights
District Collector P Arun Babu has called upon the people to make good use off government schemes.
Hindupur (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu has called upon the people to make good use off government schemes. After inaugurating Ambedkar Bhavan here on Saturday, he said that Social Welfare department gave Rs 2 crore funds for the completion of the building. The Collector assured of doing his best for providing additional facilities to the Ambedkar Bhavan. He said that all under-privileged sections can use the facility for community and family functions etc at a very affordable cost.
Municipal chairperson Indraja said that Dr BR Ambedkar is an example of the heights that one will reach, if they pursue education.
Penukonda Sub-Collector K Kathik and other officials participated.
