People urged to make use of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector P Arun Babu has called upon the people to make use of ‘Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha’ scheme and take good care of their family health.

He participated in the Aarogya Suraksha programme at Nidimanidi village on Thursday and interacted with patients and doctors.

He visited help desk, OP and Spot registration, IT room, laboratory and eye testing centre etc. He advised mothers to follow doctors’ prescriptions and take steps to overcome anaemia and haemoglobin deficiency in children. Tokens have been given to all patients and their health data recorded with the registered patients. As many as 600 patients attended.

RDO Bhagya Rekha and DMHO Dr SV Krishna Reddy and Tahsildar Naveen Kumar participated.