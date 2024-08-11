People urged to shun plastic, use jute products

Srikakulam : Covers, bags and other products made of polythene and plastic are posing a threat to the environment and safety of all living beings agricultural scientists expressed serious concern.

They suggested to the people to switch over to products made of jute and Mesta fibre which are eco-friendly.

They concluded a week-long training camp on making products with jute and Mesta fibre on Saturday at Agricultural Research Station (ARS) at Amadalavalasa. On the occasion, ARS head G Chitti Babu expressed serious concern over negative impact of polythene and plastic products.

He elaborated that remains of the polythene and plastic pollute soil, air and water which are essential to all living beings including humans.

He suggested to people to switch over to products made of jute and Mesta fibre to protect the environment and all living beings as well. On the occasion different products made of Jute and Mesta fibre were displayed.

Eco-friendly products like bags, covers made of jute and Mesta fibre are having good demand in open market, scientists B Swathi and G Sandhya Rani explained.

One can earn reasonable income every month by making these products with jute and Mesta fibre, they elaborated. Due to non-availability of alternatives, people are depending on plastic and polythene products they said.

