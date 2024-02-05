People urged to use vote as weapon

Vijayawada: Former secretary of Union home ministry K Padmanabhaiah appealed to people to use the weapon of vote to elect an exemplary government.

Addressing the conference on ‘Ler’s vote for protecting democracy’ organised by Citizens for Democracy with its joint secretary Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy in the chair, Padmanabhaiah said that everyone should vote responsibly treating it as a fundamental right. He expressed concern over the entry of criminal and corrupt people into politics.

Citizens for Democracy general secretary and former chief electoral officer Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh the active participation in the election is the foundation for democracy. Efforts should be made to bring the educated in the urban areas to the polling booth. The democracy would be strengthened with the increased percentage of voting. He appealed to people not to fall for inducements.

Vice-president of Citizens for Democracy and former chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam opined that the destructed systems could be rebuilt with the exercise of franchise. Those who have no vote should apply till the election notification was issued. The people who do not vote would lose their right to demand for good administration, Ramesh said.

Retired IAS officer PV Ramesh said that the Constitution has provided right to vote irrespective of caste, religion, gender, education and economic status. It has been proved time and again that vote has the power to change the government.

Joint secretary Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy deplored that Andhra Pradesh has been highest spending state for elections in the country.

Noted physician Dr G Samaram appealed to the voluntary service organization to strive to improve the voting percentage.

The Citizens for Democracy has released a poster in the name of Vijayawada Declaration.

About 35 organisations participated in the conference.

Former Mayor Jandhyala Sankar, Dr MC Das, Devineni Jayasri, M Sankar Rao, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskar Rao, AP Lorrry Owners Association president YV Eswara Rao, retired IAS officer Bandla Srinivas, Ravi Sarada, Rotary International director Dr Pattabhi Ramaiah, Lions International director Srinivasa Rao, AP Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi secrtary Y Ramachandra Rao and others participated.