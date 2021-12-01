People's cooperation required to achieve Swachh Guntur

Guntur: MLC Lella Appi Reddy stressed on coordination among officials and people's representatives for achieving Swachh Guntur. He along with Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao, Mustafa, released a poster prepared by Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu on Improvement of sanitation- creating awareness among the people at a programme held at GMC Council Hall in Guntur on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed for achieving Swachh Andhra Pradesh.

He further said that there is the need to render better services to the people. He recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the ward secretariats system to take administration at the doorsteps of the people.

He said Guntur city has separate recognition in education and health and urged the officials there is need to check corruption in rendering services to the people.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu recalled that opposition parties opposed ward secretariat system and now they have realised how this system is useful to the people. He remembered that during the Covid-19, ward secretariat officials, and volunteers rendered services to the people. He assured that he will take steps to implement the action plan prepared by Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu in Guntur city.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha said though GMC introduced door-to-door collection of garbage, still some people dumping domestic waste on the roads.

She said, with the people's cooperationg, GMC will achieve Swachh Guntur. Corporators and GMC officials were present.