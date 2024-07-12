People’s governance started in state: Kolusu

Eluru: State housing and information minister Kolusu Parthasarathy inaugurated a special counter for the sale of rice and pulses set up at Nuzvid Rythu Bazar on Thursday.

He checked the quality and weight of goods in the shop. Many cardholders have been provided with goods.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government has taken measures to provide quality essentials at affordable prices to poor people

People should take advantage of the subsidised rice and pulses supplied through 282 special counters set up across the state.

He assured that people’s governance started in the state and henceforth everyone will be benefitted.

Arrangements have been made to sell red gram dal (domestic variety) at Rs 160 per kg (open market price Rs 181 per kg), BPT/Sona Mussoorie fine rice (Steam) at Rs 49 per kg (open market price Rs 55.85 per kg), and BPT/ Sona Mussoorie fine rice (raw rice) at the price of Rs 48 per kg (the open market price Rs 52.40).

With prices of essential commodities skyrocketing and the common people are suffering a lot of difficulties for the last six months, the state government embarked on their subsidised supply as it is determined to provide goods at low prices to the common people.

Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar took the initiative in this regard and brought the situation to the notice of the Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Subsequently, these special counters were set up in Rythu Bazars.

Nuzvid RDO Y Bhavanishankari, DSO RSS Raju, local leaders, municipal staff and others were present.