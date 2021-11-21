Perni Nani accuses Naidu of resorting to 'melodrama'

Amaravati: Information and public relations minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), here on Saturday accused the Leader of Opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu, of resorting to melodrama and attempting to mislead the people through unnecessary ruckus.

Rebutting the allegations of Naidu and Nandamuri family members alongside that of TDP MLAs, the minister said N Balakrishna was being used by Naidu to his political end. There was no reference to any Nara family members and instead of taking part in the debate on agriculture and related issues, Naidu was only trying to dodge the important issues. "None of us dragged Naidu's wife's name into the debate. it is unfortunate he says so," the minister added. He urged the Nandamuri family not to fall prey to Naidu's 'wily designs'.

The minister further asked for proof in this regard maintaining that Naidu was only using the Nandamuri family to his political end. Accusing Naidu of degenerating politics, he said NTR family had a respectable place in the hearts of people. It should not allow itself to be poisoned by Naidu's vilification campaign.

Nani sought to know the action taken by Naidu who was in power when Y S Vivekananda Reddy was murdered "as the TDP kept raising Viveka's murder to drag CM's family members into it".