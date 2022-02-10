Perni Nani briefs over YS Jagan's meeting with Tollywood team, says CM assured of support

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Cinematography Perni Nani said that they will cooperate in all possible ways for the development of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh. The Tollywood delegation met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, which lasted for couple of hours. Nani later told the media that film personalities requested for the encouragement of small budget movies. He said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured to support the film industry. "CM Jagan said the government would provide whatever assistance was required," Nani asserted.



Minister Nani further claimed that megastar Chiranjeevi had coordinated everything and recalled that the committee was also set up on issues of the film industry. "The film industry delegation mentioned that they had discussed every issue with CM YS Jagan," said Nani.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi said that all the problems of the film industry were brought to the notice of CM Jagan. The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, was attended by celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Posani Krishna Murali, R Narayana Murthy, Niranjan Reddy and Ali. The Tollywood heroes and directors are hopeful that GO will be officially released soon on the rise in ticket rates.

Chiranjeevi has said that the chief minister has asked the Tollywood delegation to consider Andhra Pradesh for shooting especially in Visakhapatnam. The megastar also claimed that the CM has assured of all support for the shootings.