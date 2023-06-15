Perni Nani counters Pawan Kalyan, warns of severe consequences over baseless allegations

Former minister and Machilipatnam MLA in retort has lashed out at Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments against the YSRCP government on Wednesday in Kathipudi. Taking a jibe at Varahi Yatra, Nani said that it could be called Narahi rather than Varahi and alleged that the Jana Sena party is being run by Chandrababu Naidu.



The former minister went on the show his chappals in the media conference and warned the Jana Sena chief of severe consequences if indulged in baseless allegations.



Responding to Pawan's claims of the YSRCP government has obstructed his films, Perni Nani demanded to show a single incident where they had stopped the screening of films. He said that films will fare well if they are made well and have nothing to do with the government for the failures of the film.

Perni Nani further advised Pawan that one can become the MLA if she or she has the support of people and opined that mere tactics will not help in getting into the assembly. Reacting sharply to Pawan's Chief Minister's remarks, Perni Nani said that it is not a gifted position.

Demanding Pawan Kalyan to stop the baseless allegations, he said that the former was striving to make Chandrababu Naidu Chief Minister.

It is known that Pawan Kalyan has come hard at the YSRCP government at a public meeting Wednesday as part of the Varahi Yatra. Pawan Kalyan levelled wild allegations against YS Jagan.