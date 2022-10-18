Perni Nani fires at Pawan Kalyan, says movie dialogues will not work in politics

Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) gave a strong counter to Jana Sena who lashed out at YSRCP on Tuesday at party meeting in Mangalagiri. Perni Nani spoke to the media on Tuesday and criticized Pawan Kalyan for stooping low for political purposes. He said Pawan Kalyan should know that powerful dialogues are only suitable for movies and such dialogues are not useful in politics.

He said that Pawan Kalyan is doing degraded politics for the sake of Chandrababu Naidu and both are trying to destroy law and order together. Perni Nani made harsh comments that Pawan Kalyan's aim is to create clash between the Kapus of the YSRCP party. He said that if they use movie dialogues and obscene language in front of TV will not help him to succeed in politics.

Perni Nani reminded that none of the YSRCP leaders insulted Pawan Kalyan's mother or spoke obscenely about her. He said that no matter how many conspiracies be hatched, they can't defeat Jaganmohan Reddy. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan is working under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.