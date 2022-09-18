Perni Nani slams Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on YSRCP

The ruling YSRCP leaders are continuing the war of words against Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan. The former minister Perni Nani retorted at Pawan Kalyan for his comments against YSRCP and made sensational remarks against Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.



Perni Nani recalled the Jana Sena Party Chief's comments on Chiranjeevi in the past after the results of 2009 when the Praja Rajyam Party lost. He claimed that Pawan Kalyan has humiliated Chiranjeevi by blaming him for the defeat in the 2009 elections.

Nani said that Pawan, who prospered with the grace of Chiranjeevi, is indirectly speaking wrong about Chiranjeevi and leaving him at crucial times. Perni Nani termed Pawan Kalyan as a weekend leader.

The former minister questioned why Pawan Kalyan has not criticized TDP over the mistakes made by them in their regime.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan on Sunday criticised the YSRCP government in general and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in particular alleging that the latter is amassing the assets.