Perni Nani tears into Chandrababu Naidu over new strain claims

Amaravati: Refuting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's allegations that a dangerous N440K variant virus had been detected in Kurnool and was spreading fast, minister for information and public relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) clarified that there was no clear diagnosis about the N440K mutant in state and described the Opposition leader "more dangerous than Covid-19".

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the minister said that the government has been relentlessly working to provide medical services beyond its means, but Chandrababu Naidu is trying to defame the state by making false accusations and scaring people with false rumours.

He said that no confirmation has been made on the spread of N440K virus and senior scientists have also confirmed that there is no new mutant virus in the country except B.1.617. Naidu, who is supposed to act responsibly, has been acting irresponsibly, panicking the public by sitting in another state, he said.

Referring to criticism of the TDP chief on vaccine shortage, the minister said that Chandrababu Naidu should better know under whose control the vaccines are being supplied and administered.

So far 67,42,700 people have been vaccinated with all two doses across the state and till date only 73,49,960 doses of vaccine was supplied by the Centre, he said.

Nani said that the government was taking appropriate steps to contain Covid and rolled out best practices emerging as a role model to other states.

The beds have been increased to 44,542, and supply of oxygen, vital medicines like Remdisivir are in place in all hospitals, he explained.