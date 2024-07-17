Live
Just In
Perni questions delay in presenting budget
- Alleges that the alliance govt is trying to delay the budget because if a full budget is presented, the CM has to specify how much is being spent on the ‘Super Six’ schemes
- Criticises that despite releasing white papers, the CM has not answered question of when Polavaram and Amaravati will be completed
- Slams CM on release of white papers
Vijayawada: Lashing out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for repeatedly claiming himself as intellectual and talking a lot about his promises during the release of white papers, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani ) said his ability is clearly evident on how he handled the statebudget by considering to present Vote on Account budget rather than full budget.
Speaking to media at party central office on Tuesday, the former minister said the state treasury had only Rs 100 crore while YSRCP came into power but, the then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the full state budget in the Assembly on July 12 and added that It included details on the amount of debt, payments due and the sources of revenue, providing comprehensive information.
The former minister said the state treasury has Rs 5,000-6,000 crore when TDP came to power, but the TDP coalition government is trying to delay the state budget because if a full budget is presented, the Chief Minister will have to clearly specify how much is being spent on the ‘Super Six’ schemes.
Nani said the Chief Minister released white papers on Polavaram, Amaravati, energy, land, sand and mineral resources, but he hasn’t provided any answers about the completion of Amaravati and Polavaram projects, return of true-up charges and also didn’t respond to the questions raised by YSRCP.
He asserted that the Chief Minister, instead of delivering good governance, along with his party leaders, as well as their allies, is preoccupied with troubling Jagan Mohan Reddy, spreading negative propaganda, and engaging in vendetta politics.