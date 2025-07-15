Perni vows to fight ‘red book regime’ in court

Guntur: Former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah launched a blistering attack on the TDP-led coalition government, which, he said, is running a red-book regime that targets YSRCP leaders and activists with fabricated cases under the direction of Nara Lokesh. It orchestrated the political vendetta by filing baseless cases against active YSRCP leaders, he alleged.

Speaking to the media at Tadepalli on Monday, he vowed to hold accountable those responsible for such injustices in court, asserting, “We have all the evidence to expose their malicious tactics.”

He said a glaring example of this misconduct is the case involving the attack on Krishna district ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika, a BC women leader on Saturday in Gudivada. A false case was filed against her husband, Uppala Ramu, in a blatant attempt to shift blame. He said, TDP orchestrated an assaultand then pinned false charges on YSRCP leaders.