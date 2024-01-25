Live
- National Voters’ Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme this year
- Samsung India partners Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in 10 min
- Clash between two groups over Sardar Patel's statue in MP's Ujjain
- Thaipusam 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, significance and everything you need to know about the festival
- AIADMK leader and ex-TN minister Anbalagan's daughter-in-law dies of burn injuries
- NMC's advice to nix bond policy based on 7 case studies; of them 3 are from MP
- Supreme Court shields Umar Ansari from arrest in 2022 hate speech case
- 55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri
- Low protein diet in pregnancy may up prostate cancer risk in kids later
- BJP Satyasai district president joins YSRCP in Kadiri
Just In
Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy and his wife participate in Ankalamma Jatara
TDP senior leader PJR Social Services Trust Founder President Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy and his wife Valley Green chief Perumalla Mamatareddy...
TDP senior leader PJR Social Services Trust Founder President Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy and his wife Valley Green chief Perumalla Mamatareddy participated in the Jatara mahotsava program at Sri Sri Ankalamma and Sri Kuntemma temple on Konduru road in Pamidi Mandal on Wednesday. They first visited Swami and then took part in a stone throwing competition where they were presented with a commemorative portrait. Jeevananda Reddy was honored by his wife during the event.
Later, Jeevananda Reddy caught the rope of the bullocks, and the people present whistled, clapped, and cheered for 15 minutes. His arrival created a festive atmosphere at the event. Jeevananda Reddy expressed his happiness to participate in the fair held annually, stating that people from surrounding villages, farmers, women, youth, and children come in large numbers. He also mentioned that bull-stone-throwing races have been a part of Telugu culture for generations, aiming to raise awareness among the people. The program was attended by members of the temple committee, Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists, members