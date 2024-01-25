Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy and his wife participate in Ankalamma Jatara

TDP senior leader PJR Social Services Trust Founder President Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy and his wife Valley Green chief Perumalla Mamatareddy participated in the Jatara mahotsava program at Sri Sri Ankalamma and Sri Kuntemma temple on Konduru road in Pamidi Mandal on Wednesday. They first visited Swami and then took part in a stone throwing competition where they were presented with a commemorative portrait. Jeevananda Reddy was honored by his wife during the event.

Later, Jeevananda Reddy caught the rope of the bullocks, and the people present whistled, clapped, and cheered for 15 minutes. His arrival created a festive atmosphere at the event. Jeevananda Reddy expressed his happiness to participate in the fair held annually, stating that people from surrounding villages, farmers, women, youth, and children come in large numbers. He also mentioned that bull-stone-throwing races have been a part of Telugu culture for generations, aiming to raise awareness among the people. The program was attended by members of the temple committee, Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists, members

