The art of writing answers:How to score better in examinations

All students want to pass examinations with good marks, and there is nothing unusual about it. What makes this wish ineffective is the ignorance of the fact that scoring high grades is not solely a matter of hard labour, mastery over subjects, and consistent practice. An examinee must understand that an examination is not merely a test of bookish knowledge gained over a certain academic period. Along with subject mastery, scoring well significantly depends on how accurately and effectively one answers the questions. Answering questions well is an art, and mastering it requires practising the following points strictly and consistently.

1. Question numbers must be written correctly and legibly

It is often observed that students write question numbers casually. Illegible or incorrectly written numerals create confusion and may lead to loss of marks.

Keep in mind the following:

(A) Always write the correct question number. Incorrect numbering irritates examiners and affects marking.

(B) Write numerals in standard notation so they are not mistaken for other numbers.

(C) Write question numbers clearly, preferably in bold, and encircle them for easy identification.

(D) Sub-parts of questions must also be written correctly, clearly, and encircled.

2. Do not ignore objective-type questions

Objective-type questions form a significant part of most question papers. These test memory and retention of facts rather than analytical intelligence. Answers must be written exactly as instructed.

Example:

When did the Constitution of India come into force?

Answer:

• The Constitution of India came into force on 26th January 1950

Or

• 26th January 1950

For multiple-choice questions, answers must be written carefully.

Example:

Which of the following is known as the Father of Economics?

(a) Adam Smith

(b) Karl Marx

(c) J M Keynes

(d) Alfred Marshall

Answer:(a) Adam Smith or simply (a)

Where answers are to be filled in blanks, write the answer with the question number and underline it. For Yes/No questions, clearly write “Yes” or “No” with the question number.

3. Short-answer-type questions

Short-answer questions usually carry 3–4 marks and have a word limit of about 150–200 words. Students should try to adhere to the prescribed limit. Writing slightly beyond the limit is usually acceptable, but sticking to it helps in time management.

4. Long-answer-type questions

Long-answer questions are based on an in-depth understanding of the syllabus and carry 6–8 marks. These generally have a word limit of 300–350 words. Exceeding the limit by 50–100 words is acceptable if the content remains relevant.

While answering long questions:

(A) Begin with a brief introduction or definition.

(B) Mention laws, principles, theories, or rules where required.

(C) Divide answers into clear paragraphs.

(D) Each paragraph should contain a new and important point.

(E) Use diagrams and graphs wherever necessary.

(F) Clearly label diagrams and graphs with titles.

(G) Write formulae and derivations stepwise and neatly.

(H) Maintain neatness. Avoid overwriting. If a mistake occurs, draw a single line through it and write the correction neatly.

5. Answering numerical questions

Numerical questions may carry varying marks. To score full marks:

(A) Solve problems stepwise.

(B) Write formulae clearly.

(C) Explain symbols used in the formulae.

(D) Avoid overwriting in calculations.

(E) Write figures correctly and in standard notation.

(F) Do rough work in margins or separate pages marked “Rough” or “Miscellaneous.”

Points you cannot afford to forget

Scoring well depends not only on preparation but also on the way answers are written. Students must learn the art of presenting answers effectively.

Keep these points in mind:

1. Preferably start answering from the third page of the answer book.

2. Writing answers in sequence gives clarity, though answering confident questions first is acceptable.

3. Leave a few lines between consecutive answers to avoid overlap.

4. Write the complete answer to one question on consecutive pages only.

5. Use good-quality pens for clear and smooth writing.

6. Always encircle the question number.

7. Use coloured pens sparingly to highlight key points.

8. Stay focused on the question asked.

9. Do not try to mislead the examiner.

10. Write simple, correct, and meaningful answers.

(The author is Principal, PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Garhbanaili, Bihar)

