‘PESA Diwas’ celebrates tribal culture and rights

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj SP Singh Baghel stressed the need to effectively implement Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) at grassroots level to protect tribal rights.

In a video message at the conclusion of two-day ‘PESA Mahotsav’, which ended on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam, the Minister said PESA Act provides strong constitutional support to tribal communities over water, forests, land and other natural resources.

He said the Ministry of Panchayat Raj has trained a large number of elected representatives and officials through structured programmes to ensure proper implementation of the Act and to document best practices for use in other regions.

Prof Baghel said village-level development plans prepared through community participation give top priority to local needs and traditions. He added that the progress of tribal communities is vital to achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

The Mahotsav aimed to connect tribal youth, encourage leadership, give national recognition to tribal culture and strengthen the spirit of ‘Meri Parampara, Meri Pehchaan’ (my tradition, my identity).

During the event, PESA portal and PESA indicators were launched, training modules in tribal languages were released, and an e-book on Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district was unveiled. Panchayat representatives, sportspersons, artisans, craftsmen and cultural artists from tribal communities across 10 PESA states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana have participated in ‘PESA Diwas’.

Ministry of Panchayat Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said PESA Act is a key framework for protecting natural resources and strengthening grassroots governance in tribal areas. He underlined the importance of Gram Sabhas, calling them the most direct form of democracy that enables tribal communities to manage their resources and guide their own development.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar reiterated the State government’s commitment to empowering people through panchayat raj institutions, with special focus on PESA districts and scheduled areas.

The platform showcased talent in sports such as kabaddi and archery, along with PESA run events and traditional games. Tribal food, crafts, art forms and cultural dances were also highlighted. Gram Sabhas were also held in PESA gram panchayats on 10 thematic areas.